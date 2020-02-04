Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TESTING CHANGES-GEORGIA
Georgia officials seek to end 5 tests for state students
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp and state Superintendent Richard Woods are announcing a plan Tuesday to cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students. The Republican officials are also trying to cut the length of state tests and evaluate local tests that Georgia's 181 school districts give to evaluate student progress. Both Woods and Kemp oppose the current amount of testing, part of a national backlash to a system largely built by Republicans in Georgia. The biggest changes would come in high school. Students would no longer have to take tests in geometry, economics, physical science and American literature.
TAX BREAKS-GEORGIA
Georgia Senate panel advances plan to review tax breaks
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers could be in a better position to scrutinize tax breaks in Georgia under a plan advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Finance Committee on Monday voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 302. It would let lawmakers request analyses of up to 10 tax breaks each year. The bill moves to the full Senate for more debate. The review would capture both how much revenue the state is giving up as well as how much economic activity a tax break might be supporting. The subject has new relevance this year with lagging revenues and highly critical audits of Georgia's film tax credit.
CELLPHONES-DRIVING-GEORGIA
Some leery of higher fines on Georgia drivers using phones
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia drivers could face tougher penalties for using their cellphones while driving. Some lawmakers are leery of higher fines, though. The House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee heard testimony Monday on House Bill 113. It delayed action until next week. Two years ago, Georgia law banned holding a cellphone while driving. But the measure let drivers off with a first-time warning and set the maximum fine for a second violation at $50. State. Rep. John Carson wants to eliminate the first-time warning and double fines. It would create a fine of up to $100 on a first offense.
UNITED STATES-NEW NUKE
US adds 'low yield' nuclear weapon to its submarine arsenal
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon's top policy official tells The Associated Press that the United States for the first time has deployed the newest addition to its nuclear arsenal — a submarine-launched weapon that the Trump administration says will make nuclear war less likely. Congressional critics call the weapon a dangerous and unnecessary addition. The deployment fulfills a Pentagon promise announced two years ago this month to produce and field a so-called “low yield” warhead atop a Trident ballistic missile carried aboard strategic submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific. The stated purpose of adding this weapon is to counter Russia's nuclear war-fighting strategy.
BODY DISSOLUTION
Georgia senators: Allow bodies to be dissolved in chemicals
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's state Senate is approving a bill that would allow funeral providers to dissolve dead bodies in chemicals. Senators voted 35-10 Monday to approve Senate Bill 296. It moves to the House for more action. The process called alkaline hydrolysis is not illegal under current law. But funeral homes have to own a large cremation furnace to be licensed by the state to cremate bodies. The bill would eliminate that requirement for funeral homes using alkaline hydrolysis. State Sen. Bill Heath says the change was unintentionally omitted from an earlier overhaul of funeral service laws.
AIRBNB-GEORGIA
Georgia cities seek a class-action lawsuit over Airbnb taxes
ATLANTA (AP) — Four Georgia communities say that Airbnb isn't paying its fair share of taxes. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, the three cities and one county are seeking class-action status to include communities throughout the state as plaintiffs. They say the allegations in the lawsuit affect more than 100 Georgia counties and hundreds of municipalities. The suit was filed by lawyers representing Rome, Cartersville, Tybee Island and Hart County. It would be up to a judge to decide whether to allow the litigation to proceed as a class-action suit. Airbnb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
MISSING HUSBAND-WIFE CHARGED
Wife of missing man charged after remains found at home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a woman has been charged with murder after a body was found buried in a shallow grave behind her home. News outlets report 55-year-old Sandra Dales has also been charged with concealing the death of another person. Officials had obtained a warrant to search the home in Augusta on Saturday. Dales' husband, 55-year-old Edward Cruey had reportedly been missing since November. The Richmond County Coroner says it appears the body found Saturday had been buried for some time. The remains were taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy. It's unclear whether Dales had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
AP-US-WATCHDOG-GROUP-CEO
Liberal watchdog group hires Amnesty director as new CEO
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The executive director of Amnesty International USA will take over as chief executive of the liberal watchdog Southern Poverty Law Center. Margaret Huang will begin work in April at the Alabama-based nonprofit organization, which announced her hiring Monday. The law center is best known for monitoring hate groups and suing extremists including the Ku Klux Klan. It's now trying to steady itself after months of turmoil that included the firing of its founder. The organization says it has 350 employees in offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and the District of Columbia.