Mosaic Retail Center gets the green but no Costco in current plans

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler City Council gave the green light on Monday to begin construction on the Mosaic Retail Center.
With one question answered, many more remain. One is what will fill the new development.
The project, which has been in the works in some form since 2017, is now shifting its focus.
“It’s all up for lease. So, if anyone wants to lease anything, we’re ready to lease it to you,” joked project developer Mark Boswell during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Everyone has an opinion about what they’d like to see come to town.
“We’d love to have a Cheesecake Factory, a PF Changs, we’d love an Apple Store,” said Effingham County resident Nicole Beasley who does much of her shopping in Pooler.
Pooler Mayor Rebecca Benton also sharing what she’d love to see.
One of the owners, Mike Patel, even suggesting some ideas of his own for the property.
“A liquor store maybe. We’re going to have a dentist office maybe, insurance offices, a nail salon, something of that nature.”
For those hoping to see some new restaurants in the Mosaic Center, not all hope is lost but it will be limited.
“If it’s okay, we’ll just limit the whole thing to two restaurants,” said Patel, compromising with City Council.
It would be only two due to a Pooler parking ordinance.
One full-service restaurant may go in the out parcel. A smaller takeout restaurant could be housed in the main structure.
Although some mystery remains as to what will be in the Mosaic Retail Center, Mayor Benton is confident you’ll like it.
“The developer of that whole area lives in Pooler. So, they’re not going to put in anything they would not want to live close by.”
The developer tells WTOC they don’t have any date set for when they will break ground on the project, saying the latest they would wait would be six to nine months.
WTOC first reported a year ago about a video posted by developers of the property, off Pooler Parkway, which showed a Costco.
Shortly after our report, they pulled down the video. Since then, there has been no word about a Costco coming to Pooler.
The city tells us they have not been approached about plans to build one at this time.
