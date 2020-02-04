Police recruiting remains competitive as agencies look to attract new talent, retain current staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police recruitment continues to be a challenge for law enforcement agencies across the country.
Around the Coastal Empire - departments are having to step up social media recruiting tools and tactics, and offer more competitive salaries.
WTOC spoke to Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher to see how he’s keeping his office competitive while having to fill positions for the street, courts and jail.
Recent efforts by police departments to raise starting pay, benefits packages and even touting the locale and surrounding attractions are keeping recruiting efforts competitive.
Officers just starting out with Savannah Police are looking at some of the highest starting salaries in the area, thanks to the City adopting the recommendations from a recent pay and compensation study.
And if you look around Savannah, you can see the efforts of outside agencies looking to attract local talent to other parts of the state.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is even holding a recruitment even at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus this weekend.
“It’s always a battle between law enforcement to keep your personnel up, because a lot of people don’t look at the long end of the deal...the long end I’m talking about is when you’re looking to retire," said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.
This time last year, Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher says he was down over one hundred officers.
Through their own recruiting efforts, CCSO has been able to fill a good number of those vacancies.
But the Sheriff says there’s still work to do.
“They’re not where I want them to be," said Sheriff Wilcher, talking about current staff numbers. "Right now we’re about 75 officers short and that includes people in the jail, certified officers to be on the street...and in the jail, combination.”
Sheriff Wilcher said right now, they have twelve officers training at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, and in a few weeks his office will have another twelve enroll in the basic jailer course.
Filling those ranks will help put a dent in overtime, which last year alone totaled over three million dollars.
It’s not always vacancies that add to that OT. Other contributing factors also include military and sick leave as well as training.
