Richmond Hill city council to present proclamation recognizing CTAE

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday night Richmond Hill city council members will present a proclamation recognizing the importance of career technical, agriculture education, also known as CTAE, in the Georgia school systems.
Currently the month of February is already considered CTE awareness month across the country.
The CTAE program not only allows students to learn inside of the classroom, but they also get to explore different real life career options before they leave high school as well.
Across the country, CTE usually stands for Career Technical Education, but in Georgia CTAE includes Agriculture for students within the program.
CTAE graphic design teacher Yvette Crowe says, the program is a great project based learning atmosphere that allows students to a get sense of what career options are offered in the real world.
She says it brings the industry into the classroom with programs such as graphic design, business management, and much more.
Crowe says students also use industry standard software as well.
She says though there is already an entire month dedicated to continuing to recognize the importance of CTE, they asked city council to recognize the importance of it in their local school system to expose even more students to the program and what is has to offer.
“CTAE here in Georgia is an excellent project based learning atmosphere in all areas of education, CTAE bring industry into the classroom such as business management, graphic design, audio-video, early childhood education and students get to explore these careers before they leave high school and can they decide whether or not they would like to go into these industries,” said Yvette Crowe, CTAE Graphic design teacher.
Tuesday night’s dedication will take place at Richmond Hill’s city council meeting at 7 p.m. Students and faculty in the program will be there for the dedication.
