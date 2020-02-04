Savannah Police arrest suspect in Cedar Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police made an arrest in a January 29 shooting that seriously injured a 28-year-old woman.
At around 1 p.m., officers responded to Cedar Street at Delesseps Avenue in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, they located an adult female with serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say this shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, and the parties involved know each other.
SPD detectives identified 22-year-old Maurice Baker as a suspect in this case. They say Baker was apprehended on Friday and charged with aggravated assault.
Detectives say they have a second person of interest in connection to this case.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident can call detectives at (912) 651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tips can also be submitted online by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
