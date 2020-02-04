Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, the National Weather Service (NOAA), in conjunction with other agencies, takes a week out of the year to address inclement weather preparedness and awareness.
Tuesday is the second day, focusing on thunderstorm knowledge and safety.
All too often it is assumed that non-severe thunderstorms don’t produce damage or don’t pose any real risk. That is not always the case. Lightning from storms, both severe and non-severe, killed 30 people between 1994 and 2017.
A single lightning bolt can be hotter than 50,000°; hotter than the surface of the sun.
“When thunder roars, move indoors.” Go inside if you hear thunder – even if a storm isn’t severe. Stay away from doors and windows. Do not use electronics that pose a shock risk if your home is struck by lightning.
What is a Severe Thunderstorm?
A severe thunderstorm produces 1) hail one-inch in diameter or larger, 2) 58 MPH, or stronger winds, 3) Tornado. A severe storm can produce any combination of these three factors.
A storm is not severe just because it produces dangerous lightning or very heavy rain. If radar detects severe weather or severe weather is reported, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued.
If you are placed under a warning – you need to seek safe shelter; head indoors. You can get all types of severe weather alerts for free in the WTOC Weather App.
