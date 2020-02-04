Tuesday: Clouds Increase Ahead of Thursday Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a few clouds, temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Savannah Metro; a bit cooler inland. The morning forecast remains dry, but some patchy fog is possible through the morning drive.
Under increasing clouds, temperatures warm into the lower 70s by lunch-time and peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. No rain is forecast today.
Severe weather remains possible Thursday - a First Alert Weather Day. A few strong storms are possible during the day, but the main threat occurs during the evening and Thursday night as a line of storms sweeps through. The late-day line storms may produce scattered severe wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Much cooler, drier, sunnier weather filters in Friday and frost is possible by Saturday morning.
Have a great day,
Cutter
