Two companies facing fines from OSHA after investigation into fatal workplace accident on Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re learning from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that investigators looking into a fatal accident from last July on the Savannah River are now proposing tens of thousands of dollars in fines for two companies.
Billy Krautwald, an employee with a company called White Electrical, was working near container berth number four, according to the OSHA investigation, when he and another employee were thrown in the Savannah River when their boat capsized.
Krautwald was pulled under a stationary barge after falling in the river, the other worker was pulled to safety.
A multi-agency search that included Savannah Fire and the U-S Coast Guard began, and ended a little more than a day later, when Krautwald's body was found up river from where he fell in near the Houlihan Bridge.
Immediately following the incident, an OSHA compliance officer met with reps with White Electrical Construction Company, the contractor Krautwald joined nearly a year ago, to examine the conditions of the work area and any contributing factors to the fatal accident.
According to the OSHA report we just received Tuesday afternoon, the agency found a serious violation, saying in the paperwork that White Electrical Construction Company did not furnish employment and a place of employment free from recognized hazards that were causing, or likely to cause, death, or serious physical harm to employees.
The citation goes on to say that Krautwald and his co-worker exceeded the maximum weight limit on the ten-foot boat used to get to the work area.
The proposed penalty for White Electrical for the violation that resulted in the death is $13,494.
Another company was also found in violation at the work site during OSHA’s inspection, called Continental Heavy Civil Corp. They’re facing more just over $13,000 in fines for alleged violations.
Both companies have 15 business days to respond to the citations and they can either discuss the penalties with OSHA, correct and pay the penalty, or contest the citation.
