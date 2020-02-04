Webb Simpson commits to RBC Heritage

Hadwin is from British Columbia, Canada and graduated from the University of Louisville in 2009. He earned his first win on the PGA TOUR at the 2017 Valspar Championship. He has also earned two wins on the Korn Ferry TOUR and The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. In 2019, he qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in as many seasons on the PGA TOUR. He will be competing in the RBC Heritage for the fifth time.