Webb Simpson commits to RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC –The Heritage Classic Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting educational and charitable initiatives to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality throughout South Carolina, is proud to announce the first commitments to the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing. Webb Simpson heads up an impressive list of Team RBC ambassadors that will compete in South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event. This year’s tournament is being held April 13-19, 2020 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Team RBC ambassadors Webb Simpson, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin and Ryan Palmer will all be competing for a chance to take home a plaid jacket.
Simpson earned his sixth PGA TOUR victory Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Charlotte, North Carolina native birdied hole #18 from just outside 10 feet to beat Tony Finau on the first playoff hole. His other PGA TOUR victories include the 2012 U.S. Open and the 2018 Players Championship. Simpson joined Team RBC in 2019, and has a great history at the RBC Heritage. He has carded six top 20 finishes in ten starts, including a second place finish in 2013 after a losing a sudden-death playoff to fellow RBC Team ambassador Graeme McDowell.
Conners joined the winner’s circle on the PGA TOUR at last year’s Valero Texas Open. He started the final round trailing Si Woo Kim by one stroke and won by firing a 6-under 66, making him the first Monday Qualifier to win on the PGA TOUR since 2010. He is from Ontario, Canada and has a degree in Actuarial Mathematics from Kent State University. He made his professional start at the 2015 RBC Heritage after receiving a sponsors exemption and will be making his third start at Harbour Town this year.
Hadwin is from British Columbia, Canada and graduated from the University of Louisville in 2009. He earned his first win on the PGA TOUR at the 2017 Valspar Championship. He has also earned two wins on the Korn Ferry TOUR and The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. In 2019, he qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth time in as many seasons on the PGA TOUR. He will be competing in the RBC Heritage for the fifth time.
Palmer will be making his 11th start at Harbour Town this spring. The Texas native has earned four victories on the PGA TOUR, including a win at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has already carded two top ten finishes this season.