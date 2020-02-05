Beaufort Chamber of Commerce looking for new president

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Chamber of Commerce is changing leadership, but they say they’re still doing everything they can to help businesses in Beaufort.
Businesses all over Beaufort look to the chamber to provide networking opportunities and resources to grow and expand their holdings. Blakely Williams, the chamber’s president for the past eight years, has stepped down. And this week, started a new chapter for the chamber.
For now, the interim president says the chamber is still trying to help businesses while it is in flux.
“There’s kind of a flow to the events that the chamber has and keep getting our neighbors events out there in the news about what’s happening for them,” Interim President Kerry Bunton said.
But the chamber is hoping whoever they choose for the position of president will bring a fresh take to invigorate businesses in Beaufort.
“Well, maybe some fresh ideas. They will certainly want to keep the momentum that has already been built with the work the chamber is doing, but maybe some new ideas as well,” Bunton said.
For now, the chamber is focusing on finding the right candidate, and making sure businesses in Beaufort still have opportunities to network with their community.
