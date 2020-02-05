Coastal Electric Cooperative awards $1,000 to 23 schools in Bryan, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties

BRYAN, LIBERTY, MCINTOSH COUNTIES, Ga. (WTOC) -Coastal Electric Cooperative delivered $1,000 dollar checks to 23 schools in Bryan, Liberty, and Mcintosh Counties last month.
The company donated that money through their foundation to the school’s principal’s funds. The money is then expected to go towards helping students in need throughout the school year.
“Just to walk into a school totally unannounced to see this principal’s face, who’s already passionate about serving the students of our community, and to see them receive a thousand dollars on a Monday or a Tuesday, it was just so rewarding to be able to do that,” said Bethany Akridge with Coastal Electrical Cooperative.
The foundation gets its funding from a volunteer program.
Members in the program allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next whole dollar and the change is invested back into the community.
