Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-5-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will approach the area Thursday. Scattered showers possible today with above average temps. Strong to severe storms possible Thursday evening through midnight. Cold front moves through early Friday with drier and cooler air into Saturday. A weak cold front moves through late Saturday with a slight chance for showers. High pressure builds in Sunday and Monday. Another rain chance returns Tuesday.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs 68-77.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows 66-69.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY. Scattered showers with possible storms in the morning. A line of storms may be severe by late evening. The Marion threat will be damaging winds but and isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Please have a way to receive weather alerts. Highs 68-80.
Thursday night will see showers and storms mainly through midnight, then showers possible through daybreak, lows near 50.
Friday will see decreasing clouds by afternoon, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
