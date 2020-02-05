2 dead after shooting on Hancock Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are dead after a shooting on Tuesday night in the Liberty City area.
Savannah Police found 22-year-old Nathaniel Harvey and 25-year-old Kadijah Pendergraph in a car with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The two later died as a result of those wounds. An infant unrelated to the two victims was found in the car. The baby was not injured in the shooting.
The shooting drew comment from Savannah Mayor Pro-tem Estella Shabazz on Wednesday. Shabazz spoke out against the shooting in her district, urging cooperation between citizens and their community organizations.
“We’ve got to bring our community leaders, we’ve got to bring our organizations, our churches our faith-based communities, our houses of worships together that’s what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to sit down and have courageous conversations and I mean courageous conversations," Shabazz said. "We’ve got to galvanize the people in our community.”
Savannah Police, along with Mayor Van Johnson, are planning to address the shooting with a press conference at 3:00 p.m. WTOC will live stream the conference on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
