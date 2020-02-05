Effingham Co. School Board approves replacement for outgoing superintendent

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School Board officially voted to appoint a new leader.
Dr. Yancy Ford will officially take the helm as superintendent after current Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse’s contract expires this June.
Dr. Randy Shearouse - superintendent in Effingham for 15 years - announced he’d be retiring last summer.
On Wednesday’s board of education agenda was an item to approve Assistant Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford to take his place.
The vote was unanimous, and after the meeting we had a chance to catch up with Dr. Ford about the appointment and continuing to help lead the District into the future.
“It’s not about me, it’s about this District and what we can continue to do for the kids. I’m just excited for the opportunity to continue to work alongside our staff and our parents and our students," Dr. Ford said.
Dr. Ford was actually hired by his predecessor back in 2004 into his first administrative role with the school district.
“Tough shoes to fill. He’s done a remarkable job of moving our system forward. And we’ll continue to surround ourselves with good people, allow them to work. And with the growth that’s coming to Effingham County, we’ll continue to move the system forward," Ford said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.