First Alert Weather Day: Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Isolated strong storms are possible during the day before a line of strong, to severe, storms sweeps through Thursday evening and night.
Isolated showers and storms are possible as early as Thursday morning. Scattered storms are possible between mid-afternoon and early evening ahead of the ‘main event’ that sweeps across the WTOC Viewing Area between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. or so.
Isolated – only a few communities impacted
Scattered – several communities impacted
Numerous – most communities impacted
The approaching storm system will provide a lot of wind energy to the local atmosphere. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH and gusts to 40 MPH are possible, even outside of thunderstorms. Winds may gust to 70 MPH under the strongest storms.
Widespread gusty winds, small hail, brief heavy rain are most-likely during the ‘main event’, or even line of storms. Numerous power outages are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
Greatest severe weather threat; damaging straight-line wind gusts
Lower severe weather threats; isolated tornadoes, small hail
Make sure your mobile devices are fully charged before storms arrive. Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App.
The forecast, gradually, clears out early Friday morning as chillier air builds in.
