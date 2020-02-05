Free Expungement Clinic offered Friday at Chatham County Courthouse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just a few days, anyone with a criminal history in Chatham County may have the opportunity to make that information more private.
The Chatham County District Attorney’s Office is offering a free expungement clinic, partnering with the Georgia Legal Services Program, United Way and the Empowerment Center.
The event can help people remove criminal history from public view.
What is expungement though? Chatham District Attorney Meg Heap said there’s a statute that says if you’ve been arrested for a crime and the case was dismissed, no-billed or not prosecuted, then you are eligible to have that taken off your criminal record.
The free expungement clinic is nothing new. One was held just last year with the Port City Bar Association.
And expungement is something Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap and her staff review and grant year round. Since 2013, thousands of requests have come into Heap’s office.
“We get applications every day. We’re running criminal histories, we have to go search Recorder’s Court, Magistrate Court, Port Wentworth...the municipalities to see what did happen in that case,” said Heap.
In addition to potentially removing the stigma of a tarnished record, Heap says it can actually help people trying to get their lives back on track.
Heap said, “The ones that maybe made a mistake, or maybe the case was dismissed...it doesn’t show up on their history, so it doesn’t stop or impede them from getting a job. We see that more often than not. That you know, it’s on my history, I was arrested there was no conviction, but it’s stopping me from getting a job. So gosh, this is what we want is everybody back being a productive part of the community.”
Again, no appointments are needed, but the District Attorney said it does take time for the secretaries to run background checks to get all of the necessary qualifying information.
If you can’t make it to the clinic on Friday, you can reach out to Georgia Legal Services at 912.651.2180 or visit them at their Savannah location: 6602 Abercorn Street, Suite 203.
