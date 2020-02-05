Georgia holding statewide tornado drill Wednesday

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week is well underway in Georgia.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency are holding a statewide PrepareAthon! tornado drill Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 9 a.m. This event coincides with Severe Weather Preparedness Week to encourage all Georgians to prepare now for any type of severe weather.
Before the drill takes place, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency has a checklist that people should follow. That includes making a “ready kit” of supplies, finding a good place to take shelter, and finding some way to keep track of the weather. The WTOC First Alert Weather App is a great source for tracking storms.
GEMA says when the drill starts, treat it like there is a real storm. Get to the lowest level of your building using the stairs, crouch as low as possible and cover your head with your hands until the drill is over.
After the drill, emergency management officials encourage you to review how it went. If there was anything that slowed you down, now is a good time to figure out a solution.
If there is a threat of severe weather on Wednesday, the drill will not be conducted.
