Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 7 Duke to a 63-55 victory over Boston College. It was Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski's 500th career Atlantic Coast Conference victory. Carey made a layup and then hit two free throws with about six minutes left during a 10-0 run that gave Duke the lead for good. Tre Jones scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Blue Devils. Derryck Thornton scored 21 points and Steffon Mitchell had 12 rebounds for Boston College. The Eagles lost by 39 points at Duke on Dec. 31 but were coming off a one-point win at North Carolina.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 40 points and 11 assists, and the short-handed Houston Rockets overcame an early deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-110. It’s the third straight win for Houston, and Charlotte’s fourth consecutive loss and 12th in 13 games.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn had two goals and an assist, Zach Sanford scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-3. It was Schenn's first three-point game since Feb. 19, 2019 against Columbus, a stretch of 79 games. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots, and Colton Parayko and Sammy Blais also scored. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues were 1-4-1 in their previous six games but hadn't played at home in nearly three weeks due partly to a bye week and the All-Star break. The Hurricanes fell to 0-5-0 over their last five games away from home.
HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against Charlotte. Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans. Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A.J. Foyt Racing has hired Sebastien Bourdais and Canadian rookie Dalton Kellett to complete its 2020 IndyCar lineup. Tony Kanaan had already announced he would only race the five oval tracks on the schedule this season in the No. 14. Bourdais will drive the car in four events: St. Petersburg, Barber, Long Beach and Portland. Kellett will race a third Foyt entry in the Indianapolis 500, as well as the eight remaining street and road course races on the schedule. Charlie Kimball previously had been announced as full-time driver of the No. 4 for Foyt.