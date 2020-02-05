Hiplet Ballerinas perform at Savannah Black Heritage Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mesmerizing performance Tuesday night kicked off Savannah’s 31st Annual Black Heritage Festival.
Hiplet Ballerinas dance a dance that blends classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles. The Chicago based group performed is in the middle of their national tour. They captivated a packed house at the Johnny Mercer Theater in Savannah.
“Usually with ballet you think of it one particular way, but there is a different kind away,” said Ruby Hall with the Black Heritage Festival. “We want them to come out and enjoy themselves, but walk away feeling much better than when they came in this evening.”
After the Hiplet Ballerinas’ video went viral on Instagram in 2016, the group has received recognition worldwide, with appearances in Germany, France, Spain, South Korea and Hong Kong. The Black Heritage Festival continues throughout the month with more performances and lectures.
