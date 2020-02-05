Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anxiety over the upcoming presidential election has been focused on preventing interference from Russia or other foreign governments, given the trouble in 2016. But in Iowa, the problems ended up much closer to home. An app created to compile and report caucus results malfunctioned due to a “coding issue,” delaying the count. Both Homeland Security and party officials say there is no evidence of malicious activity. But the specter of foreign interference hovered over decisions that led up to those issues _ The party didn't roll the app out to its 1,678 caucus locations until a few hours before the meetings began Monday night. It was done to narrow the window for any interference.