Liberty County School System investigating fight at high school

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A video of a fight outside Liberty County High School is making its rounds on social media.
The video shows Liberty County students fighting outside the high school, while others watch the fight unfold. The Hinesville Police Department said the resource officer was given the video, and identified those involved.
The Liberty County School System released a statement to WTOC saying: “There was a fight Saturday night after a basketball game at Liberty County High School.”
According to the district, the girls involved are "being dealt with according to Board Policy.”
The school system’s Code of Conduct states that fighting, instigating a fight, taking photos or videos of a fight, and/or posting a fight on social media platforms is considered inappropriate or disruptive behavior. It can result in disciplinary actions.
The district said, “Students are required to follow school rules at all times when they are on school grounds even after the school day has ended.”
While Hinesville police are not investigating the fight outside the high school, Capt. Tracey Howard said several other fight videos were posted to social media.
“Police officers, just a couple days ago, did respond to a fight call to one of the apartment complexes in Hinesville,” said Howard.
The police captain described the video posted, saying one of the participants is "stomping or making motions as if they’re trying to assault the person to the head.”
Investigators are now working to determine who was involved, and if they’re connected to the fight at the high school.
Capt. Howard said charges are possible in the apartment fight.
“One would be simple battery, and then of course up to battery, which is misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature," he said.
District leaders said safety is their number one priority, and want to remind students that they are required to act appropriately inside and outside the classroom.
