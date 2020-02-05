New training center for officers, deputies in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police and sheriff’s deputies in Bulloch County now have a valuable resource to improve their training.
A new building at their training range helps them work on their skills more.
Police officers and deputies together posted the colors at the building dedication to show how they share it. It gives them classroom and meeting space right next to the gun range they use to train.
Private foundations that started a few years ago to support each group knew neither department could fund this alone.
“We knew the need. The need was obvious. All along the concern was where will the funds come from to make it happen,” said Brian Kent, with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Foundation.
Both groups took the cause to the public. They raised $56,000 in funding and more than $200,000 of in-kind donations to make it happen.
“We knew that everybody here loves law enforcement and sees them as our protectors out there every day. So, the response was great,” said Brannen Smith, with Statesboro Police Foundation.
Officers from both agencies say having space at the range cuts down on the time driving back to their respective headquarters to meet and something like a thunderstorm won't force them off site. They're also grateful to the community that paid the cost.
Both groups hope they can use this place for years to come.
