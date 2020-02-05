Pennington getting back in the game with Bulloch Academy

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Steve Pennington says the time off from coaching was needed and well spent.
But he’s excited to be back on the sidelines.
The longtime head coach is getting back in the game after a two-year hiatus, taking over the Bulloch Academy program for the 2020 season.
“It has enlightened a desire and a spirit that I’ve missed,” Pennington says. “I’m just blessed that Bulloch Academy has provided this opportunity and it all worked out.”
The 30-year coaching vet’s last stop was at Southeast Bulloch in 2017, leading the Yellow Jackets on an interim basis. Pennington’s resume is lengthy and full of accolades.
He led Statesboro to the 2005 state championship and four region titles in 13 seasons with the Blue Devils, and is just one of 60 coaches in Georgia history with at least 200 career victories.
But Pennington says he’s not returning to just go back to his old ways of coaching. He says his time off was spent reflecting and has provided a new outlook.
“Having time away, and a quiet time, has given me a different perspective that I want to take things and look at things with a different perspective," he says. "I
certainly have some ideas of how I want to do things a lot differently and I’m looking forward to those challenges and processes.”
Pennington will take over for Pat Collins, who will shift into a full-time athletic director position at Bulloch Academy after leading the football program for two seasons.
The team will host a meet and greet with Pennington Monday, February 10 at 6:30 in the Bulloch Academy cafeteria.
