SCCPSS extends deadline for interested bidders on administrative offices downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 208 Bull Street is home to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School administrative offices, but that could change.
The district is currently accepting bids for the three-story building that sits on a popular block of downtown property. Already they’ve seen so much interest in the land that they are extending the deadline for those looking.
So far 22 people have toured this building from a wide range of backgrounds such as brokers, real estate and developers, but that’s just the beginning. Originally bids for the 208 Bull Street property were due by February 11th, but with so much attention school leaders extended the deadline until March 10th.
“We want to make sure that we do our due diligence and give all interested parties an opportunity to come and participate in a walk through and view any information or data that they are interested in,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent. “So we want to make sure that we’re not rushing the process.”
While they are accepting bids, if the offer isn’t right they don’t have to take it. School leaders say the tax roll estimates the property is worth about 12 million dollars. They say it’s age, size and location can create challenges for the district and their 172 employees that work there.
“We only have about 52 parking spaces in the back and we have 172 individuals,” explained Deputy Superintendent Miller-Kaigler. “Making sure that we can maintain it when it becomes expensive to maintain a building of that size and of that age. We’re in the business of educating kids so we want to make sure that as much money as we can have in the general fund is actually going to the schools to support the instructional process.”
School leaders say they will conduct a thorough evaluation of the submitted bids after March 10th. The superintendent will receive a recommendation and submit one to the school board who will ultimately decide what happens with their property on Bull Street.
The district has information about the bidding process here.
