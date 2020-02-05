SCCPSS students treated to Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham students got to see a special concert on Wednesday.
For the second year in a row, the Savannah Philharmonic teamed up with Carnegie Hall for "Link up: The Orchestra Rocks!'
Around 1,500 students went the concert. It's all a part of their music classes.
Over the last three months, students have been learning all the music that was played at Wednesday's concert.
"And for every single piece that they participate in, they were studying over those three months every day in music class. That’s actually what they were studying. And we were amping it up because to have the opportunity to play with a professional orchestra, as young as third through fifth grade, they were so excited,” Kristen Spiridon said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.