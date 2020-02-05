Second Harvest holding Drive-Thru Food Distribution event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia wants to help keep food on your table.
The food bank will host a Drive-Thru Food Distribution for low-income individuals and families on Wednesday, Feb. 5. This is a first-come, first-served, stay in your car distribution.
Second Harvest says they plan to hand out a variety of nonperishable goods and fresh produce. All recipients will be required to complete an income-eligible self-declaration form.
The executive director of Second Harvest tells WTOC this type of event is extremely helpful after the holiday months.
“The winter months after the holidays are a tough time for our neighbors. So many of our clients are forced to make the difficult decision of whether to pay their utilities, purchase prescriptions or provide food for their family. We are pleased to offer this Drive-Thru Food Distribution in order to provide a little assistance to help alleviate this dilemma,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest.
The food distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last, at Retha Mae McCoy Park (240 Riverview Dr), located near the food bank. It’s limited to one distribution per household.
