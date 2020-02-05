Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on West 52nd Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting that occurred on Jan. 12 in Savannah.
Officers responded to the 800 block of West 52nd Street at about 2:30 p.m. and found 19-year-old Darian Clark, Jr. He was taken to the hospital. Clark died on Friday, Jan. 31.
Ahmad Moore, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Guyton, Ga.
He is charged with murder and has been taken to the Chatham County Jail.
The Savannah Police Department, U.S. Marshals and Effingham County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration to arrest the suspect.
