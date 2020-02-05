Teenager charged for sexual battery incident at Williams James Middle School

February 5, 2020

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager has been charged for a reported sexual battery incident at William James Middle School.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old boy is charged with sexual battery, child molestation, and false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office states that the school resource deputy was made aware of a sexual battery incident that had taken place during school hours at Williams James Middle on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The teenager is being held in a Juvenile Detention facility pending further court action.

