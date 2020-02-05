Toombs County Sheriff’s Office finds missing 10-year-old

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Nathan Mitchell has been found safe.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office needs help searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Nathan Mitchell was last seen near Commanche Road in Lyons on Tuesday around 6:40 p.m.
Mitchell has black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and red and black Nike sneakers.
The sheriff’s office is asking everyone in the area to check your yard, complex and vehicle. If you have any information, call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912.526.9292.
