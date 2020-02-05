Top Teacher: Johnnie Mitchell

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Johnnie Mitchell teaches language arts at Long County Middle School.
This is Mitchell's first full year as a teacher. She retired from the military after serving 25 years.
“I started out subbing just to get out of the house after I retired. I didn't want to work anymore. Then eventually, I think I might like this,” Mitchell said.
She said what she likes is helping her students reach their potential.
My goal is to see every one of my children succeed on a higher level of learning. Because my future doctors, lawyers, veterinarians are all sitting right here. This is our future my goal is to give them something more,” Mitchell said.
“Ms. Mitchell, she just connects with the other kids in the classroom. She makes us feel like we are something in that classroom. That we can do anything that we set our minds to,” student Arryah Vaughn said.
But students also say Mitchell is someone they can turn to for help with other things.
“I've gone through many hard things in my life and I've been able to talk to Ms. Mitchell. She's been able to help me through it. That's what I appreciate about her,” Vaughn said.
Mitchell says she is just as dedicated to helping these students, as she was to serving the country.
“To my fellow comrades, veterans, our children need us. They need us. And our experience can help them grow and take them to a different level and let them know they can do anything you put your mind to. As we were dedicated to our service, let’s be dedicated in our future,” Mitchell said.
To nominate a WTOC Top Teacher, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.