Wednesday: Clouds, Isolated Rain Ahead of Thursday Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s to near 60° - milder this morning. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.
There is an isolated chance of showers, storms through the afternoon and early evening. But, the severe weather threat is near zero, locally, today.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Areas of rain are possible as early as Thursday morning, with more scattered storms a possibility through the afternoon ahead of a line of severe storms that sweeps through Thursday evening and night. The greatest severe weather risk is going to come from gusty straight-line winds. Small hail and an isolated tornado, or two, are also possible.
- Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App.
- Remain aware of the weather conditions in your area
- Have a safety plan, and place to go, if your area is placed under a severe weather warning
- Prepare for the possibility of scattered, numerous power outages
The forecast, gradually, clears out early Friday morning as chillier air builds in. Sunshine and frost is expected by Saturday morning.
Have a great day,
Cutter
