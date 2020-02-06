Bulloch Co. officials preparing for severe weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - County officials want people to be alert and prepared for whatever the storm brings.
Winds have picked up through the afternoon as this storm moves eastward into our area. They worry about severe winds, heavy rain and even possible tornadoes. With conditions already very wet, heavy rains could topple trees and cause problems on the roads and more.
“We could have power outages. That’s a possibility. Also our dirt roads are already extremely wet so we’ll be working on those as tomorrow as soon as the weather allows,” said Ted Wynn with Bulloch County Public Safety.
He says they’re monitoring the weather service and any reports from sheriff’s deputies or state troopers.
His main point is for people to monitor this storm with some kind of system that will alert you of dangerous conditions - even during the night. That includes our WTOC First Alert Weather app. Make sure you have that downloaded on your phone and make sure your phone is charging now in case you lose power later.
