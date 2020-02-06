Coastal Health District holding free HIV testing events throughout February

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday, Feb. 7 is National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day.
In hopes of getting more people to know their status, the Coastal Health District is promoting its free HIV testing with several events this month in Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, and Glynn counties. The first event will be held Thursday at the Student Union at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, blacks/African Americans accounted for 43-percent of all HIV diagnoses in the United States in 2017. Currently, there are around 1.2 million people in the United States living with HIV, and one in eight people don’t know they have it.
The Coastal Health District says getting tested and getting those who are HIV positive into treatment right away is vital in stopping the HIV epidemic.
The following events have been scheduled:
- Thursday, Feb. 6, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus, Savannah
- Friday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Walgreens, 2270 U.S. Hwy. 17, Richmond Hill (The first 25 people to be tested at the event in Richmond Hill will receive gift cards).
- Saturday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Savannah Civic Center (Black Heritage Festival)
- Monday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Georgia Southern University, Liberty Campus, Hinesville
- Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19, Time TBD, Savannah State University
- Thursday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., College of Coastal Georgia, Brunswick
As a reminder, HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties and available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation.
