Community Champions: Justin Jarrett

"I mean, I am a dad coaching my kids. But it really is about more than that. Sports is such an important thing in a kid's upbringing and forming them into a total person. So, I feel it's very important that we have those opportunities in our community and that we celebrate our kids when they succeed and our teams. It's a point of community pride, it's something we can all rally around. Even if we don't agree about everything, we can all rally around and support the local teams,” Jarrett said.