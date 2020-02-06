Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A strong cold front will push through the area tonight. Rain may be heavy and storms may be severe. The main threat will be wind gust to 70mph but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Weak high pressure returns late Friday into Saturday. A weak cold front will push through late Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. High pressure returns Sunday with dry and warmer air. A cold front will stal we'll too our north Tuesday into Thursday as moisture moves in from the west. This will produce lots of clouds and some showers.
Tonight will see showers and storms through midnight. Storms may be severe so have a way to receive weather alerts. We'll keep a slight chance for showers through daybreak, lows 47-52.
Friday will see mostly cloudy skies early then partly cloudy, highs 52-57. West winds will gust up to 35mph.
Friday night will be mostly clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the low 40s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 75.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.