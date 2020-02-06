Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 2-6-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A strong cold front will push through the area tonight. Rain may be heavy and storms may be severe. The main threat will be wind gust to 70mph but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Weak high pressure returns late Friday into Saturday. A weak cold front will push through late Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. High pressure returns Sunday with dry and warmer air. A cold front will stal we'll too our north Tuesday into Thursday as moisture moves in from the west. This will produce lots of clouds and some showers.