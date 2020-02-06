DNR hopes to draw more visitors to Sunbury Boat Ramp

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunbury Boat Ramp remains temporarily closed for construction, but the Department of Natural Resources is sharing what improvements boaters can expect.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the Sunbury Boat Ramp is one of its most popular ramps in Liberty County.
It’s closed right now, as construction is underway, but DNR hopes the improvements will allow more visitors to come out and enjoy the water.
James and Betty Waugh live just a few feet away from the Sunbury Boat Ramp.
“Every weekend he can get off of work, he’s putting his boat in and out of the water,” said James and Betty Waugh who live near the boat ramp.
“It was just a normal Saturday and the parking lot was full and they were parking up the road,” said Paul Medders with DNR.
After seeing the heavy traffic, DNR partnered with Liberty County to bring improvements to the area.
“It’s all about getting our public on the water to enjoy our natural resources.”
Those improvements include a repaved parking lot with more parking spaces, a rain garden to control the water from going into the river, plus a grassy area for overflow parking.
The Waughs are worried more access means more boats traveling down their narrow road, but say the improvements can help the area in the long-run.
"More people like to get around the water so it probably will increase house values and things."
DNR says the project costs around $300,000. The money is coming from the fee increase for fishing licenses, as well as a federal excise tax on fishing equipment.
DNR expects the project to finish by the end of March.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.