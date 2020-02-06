First Alert Weather Day: Severe squall line expected Thursday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Isolated strong storms are possible during the middle of the afternoon before a line of strong to severe storms sweep through Thursday evening and night.
Isolated showers are likely through mid-morning, especially inland.
Scattered strong storms are possible between 3 and 6 p.m. ahead of the “main event,” a squall line that sweeps across the WTOC Viewing Area between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. or so.
Weather Terms
Squall Line - a group of storms arranged in a line, often accompanied by “squalls” of high wind and heavy rain.
Isolated – only a few communities impacted
Scattered – several communities impacted
Numerous – most communities impacted
The approaching storm system will provide a lot of wind energy to our local atmosphere. Sustained winds between 15 and 25 MPH and gusts to 40 MPH are possible, even outside of thunderstorms. Winds may gust to 70 MPH under the strongest storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
Widespread gusty winds, small hail, and brief heavy rain are most likely during the “main event” – the evening line of storms. Numerous power outages are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.
Tree and power-line damage may be widespread after evening storms push offshore. Try to be off the road as storms push through. Use extra caution driving Thursday night and early Friday morning, even after storms have pushed offshore. Tree, power-line damage and power outages may be widespread.
Greatest severe weather threat; damaging straight-line wind gusts to 70 MPH
Lesser severe weather threats; isolated tornadoes, small hail
Make sure your mobile devices are fully charged before storms arrive. Keep alerts turned on in your WTOC Weather App or have a NOAA Weather Radio ready to go before storms arrive.
The forecast gradually clears out early Friday morning as chillier air builds in.
