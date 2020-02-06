FleetCor Technologies: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) _ FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $235.5 million.
The Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.17 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.
The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses posted revenue of $698.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703.9 million.
FleetCor Technologies shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $328.85, a rise of 60% in the last 12 months.
