Ga., S.C. politicians release statements on President Trump’s acquittal

“The Senate did the right thing to vote for acquittal today. In the House, Democrats had the opportunity to call witnesses, gather documents and hold interviews and hearings. They then voted to impeach the President of the United States without substantial evidence. In the Senate, both sides were given the chance to present their case with the entire country watching. However, it was again extremely clear that House Democrats fundamentally failed to prove their case. You cannot impeach the President of the United States just because the House majority party does not like who the American people elected. It is a tragedy that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle wasted so much of the American people’s time on this witch hunt. I applaud President Trump for not letting this sham get in his way and still delivering wins for hardworking Americans like the USMCA while facing constant attacks. Now that this divisive charade is over, let’s get back to work for the American people.”