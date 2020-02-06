Ga., S.C. politicians release statements on President Trump’s acquittal

(WTOC) - On Wednesday the United States Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on charges related to impeachment.
Congressman Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) released the following statement after the vote:
“The Senate did the right thing to vote for acquittal today. In the House, Democrats had the opportunity to call witnesses, gather documents and hold interviews and hearings. They then voted to impeach the President of the United States without substantial evidence. In the Senate, both sides were given the chance to present their case with the entire country watching. However, it was again extremely clear that House Democrats fundamentally failed to prove their case. You cannot impeach the President of the United States just because the House majority party does not like who the American people elected. It is a tragedy that my colleagues on the other side of the aisle wasted so much of the American people’s time on this witch hunt. I applaud President Trump for not letting this sham get in his way and still delivering wins for hardworking Americans like the USMCA while facing constant attacks. Now that this divisive charade is over, let’s get back to work for the American people.”
U.S. Senator Davide Perdue (R-Ga.) said, “The two articles presented were illegitimate, inappropriate, and did not rise to the level of impeachment.”
Sen. Perdue released a statement saying the following:
“In America, we believe in the rule of law, due process, and innocent until proven guilty. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives violated every single one of those precepts by using impeachment as a partisan political weapon, which Alexander Hamilton warned against. For Democrats, this impeachment process was never about finding the truth or protecting the republic. It was only about overturning the 2016 election and impacting the 2020 election. The United States Senate acquitted President Trump today because the two articles presented were illegitimate, inappropriate, and did not rise to the level of impeachment. Additionally, there was zero evidence of any wrongdoing. Even with 17 fact witnesses in the U.S. House, 193 videos of testimony, and over 28,000 pages of documents, the House Managers failed to make a compelling case for either article of impeachment. It’s time to put this dark chapter behind us and get back to work to deliver even more results for the American people.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.