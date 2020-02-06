Groves High School launches One to One Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Technology is everywhere today. From fast food restaurants to technical support, almost every job involves some form of computer knowledge.
To help students prepare for their next step, Savannah Chatham County Public Schools are working to bring this equipment directly to their students. While computer labs used to be how students got to use technology at school, now it’s much different. A new Apple initiative is bringing laptops directly to students at Groves High School.
“We need to make sure that we are providing that transformational learning opportunity for all students,” said Tammy Kemp, program manager for instructional technology and media services at SCCPSS. “So, no longer does learning stop at the doors when those buses pull away at 3:00 in the afternoon. We want to make sure that our students have that opportunity to use that technology at home.”
If you look into a classroom at Groves, you’ll see a room full of students deeply engaged in their work. Students use their MacBook Air to follow along in class, using special programs to graph, submit answers, and more.
At the beginning of the year teachers received specialized training and now 495 students are working daily with programs to enhance their learning. A big change from the past.
“When we went to school and we had the chalk and the teacher would tell you to come up to the board and do question number five,” recalled Timothy Cox, Groves High School principal. “And this way now everybody can do it at the same time. The teacher can check everybody’s problem at the same time, and it makes it so much easier for our teachers and it makes learning a lot more fun and educational for our students.”
Students like Mariana love having the computer. She says it’s one item that stores everything she needs for the whole school day and beyond.
“I feel like it’s better using computers now because it’s like way easier,” said Mariana Valera, Junior at Groves High School. “It helps you go through a lot of things and you can find more things on the computer. You know basically everything now it’s in technology so it’s way easier to use it.”
Additionally, the one to one apple initiative is going to be used at Mercer Middle School providing iPad’s to more than 400 students, and will also bring a computer science discipline to students who want to learn more.
