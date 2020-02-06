Hilton Head Hospital holds cardiac age screening as part of Heart Health Month

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - February is heart health month. Hilton Head Hospital wants people to know being proactive with your heart health is just as important as getting any other check up.
Heart health is the key to a long life. That is, if you ask the doctors at Hilton Head Hospital. As part of February’s Heart Health Month, the hospital hosted a cardiac age screening Thursday for residents of Hilton Head Island.
When you come in for the heart screening they are going to take your blood pressure, get your BMI, and give you a finger stick - which is going to get a full lipids profile. The tests add up to heart safety.
The lipids test, a single prick of the finger, tells you everything from your cholesterol to your blood sugar. The overall testing determines your heart age. The hospital says letting people know how healthy their heart is can tell them what changes they need to make in their lifestyle.
“So we do offer a lot of lifestyle recommendations," said Holly Mlodzinski, Health Promotions Coordinator. "A lot of the time its losing a few pounds, making sure you’re increasing your cardio vascular exercise, stopping smoking, getting blood pressure under control, cutting back on salt and diet, also low saturated fats. So a lot of lifestyle changes.”
The hospital hosts heart screenings once a month. The event is free and open to the public. No health insurance is required. Screenings are highly recommended for those between the ages of 35 and 75. They say it’s an opportunity for everyone to make sure they are staying healthy.
The entire process takes five or 10 minutes and is relatively painless.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.