Islands Expressway bridge project delayed

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation says the Islands Expressway bridge replacement project will not be finished on schedule.
GDOT confirmed on Thursday that the east end of the project had to be redesigned during construction after some parts settled into the embankment more than expected. The agency says they are negotiating with the construction company Prince Contracting about how much more the project will cost and how much longer it will take.
The original completion date was November 30, 2021, with a price tag of about $62 million.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.