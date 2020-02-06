Liberty Co. Emergency Management preparing for severe weather

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Emergency Management has been preparing for Thursday’s storm since the beginning of the week.
All day, and throughout the night, they’ll pay close attention to a radar tracking tool. It’s just one of the ways of keeping the community safe.
Preparation and communication are other ways the department handles severe weather.
The team actively watches what damages other parts of the state are seeing by looking at a state log. This helps them prepare for what could happen in their own county.
The emergency management director also said he’s been in contact with places that have activities planned that attract lots of people, such as the schools or the recreation center.
Larry Logan said his biggest concern is people out in the storm when they don’t need to be.
“Trees can fall on cars and people, and that’s life safety things. So we just don’t want that to happen," he said. "But also when the storms come through, it doesn’t take a lot of rain to cause flooding.”
The director said if you have to report any downed power lines, trees, or other emergencies call the county 911 center.
