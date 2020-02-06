LIST: Area schools closing early due to severe weather threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools around the WTOC viewing area have made the decision to dismiss students early on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather that’s forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.
The following schools have made the decision to dismiss early and/or cancel after school activities for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020:
Evans County Schools will close schools Thursday beginning with Claxton High and SCA at 1:30 p.m. Claxton Elementary at 1:45 p.m. and Claxton Middle at 2 p.m. After school activities canceled with the exception of the Girls’ Basketball game vs. Calvary Day School in Savannah.
Glynn County Schools all school activities and meetings after 6 p.m. have been canceled.
Long County School System releasing all students at 1 p.m. Thursday. After school activities canceled as well.
Polaris Tech Charter School will release students at 12 p.m. Thursday. Parents are asked to pick up no earlier than 11:45 a.m. After school activities canceled as well.
