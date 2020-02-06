‘Loop It Up’ fundraiser night held to help Savannah’s youth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big night at the newly opened 787 by Chazitos restaurant in Savannah!
That’s because it was Loop It Up Night. Celebrity Soup partners for “Soup It Up” were working Wednesday night to raise more than $2,500 to support Loop it Up
Savannah's Youth Arts and Enrichment Programs.
Wednesday’s event featured art activities for the whole family, delicious food and drinks, and comedy performances throughout the night. Ten percent of all food proceeds and 20 percent total from Paloma Cocktails will be donated to Loop It Up Savannah.
“So, this event tonight is the first of five events that will be hosted by our “Soup it Up” restaurant partners," said Executive Director Molly Lieberman. "So we will have events throughout the month of February leading up to Feb. 29 which is our big Soup It Up for Loop It Up event.”
“Loop It Up” serves more than 10,000 children throughout Chatham County through after school programs, school day programs and summer camps.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.