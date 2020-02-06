National Signing Day 2020 Central

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Wednesday of February has become a day to know on the sports calendar as the best high school student-athletes make their college choices on National Signing Day.
The Coastal Empire and Low Country were well represented on the 2020 edition, with dozens of the area’s standout athletes signing on with the colleges of their choice.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2020 SIGNEES
Appling County
Thorne Bryant- Tennessee-Martin- Football
Beach
Jordan Holmes- Lenoir-Rhyne- Football
Jaylen Wells- Savannah State- Football
Benedictine
Luke Barlow- Mercer- Football
Gavin Stewart- Georgia Tech- Football
Thomas Moriarity- University of the South- Lacrosse
Bethesda Academy
Nishan Roberson- Savannah State- Football
Bluffton
Lee Kirkland- Pikeville- Football
Rakim White- South Carolina State- Football
Bradwell Institute
Alex Bunkley- Florida Central Tech- Football
Quin Chapman- Savannah State- Football
Dariuse Cooper- West Virginia Wesleyan- Football
Kaimani Gordon- Florida Central Tech- Football
Kenneth Lockhart- Savannah State- Football
De’Leon Madria- Savannah State- Football
Braxton Smith- Savannah State- Football
DeVonte Walton- Columbus State- Football
Brunswick
Marlon Carmena- Garden City Community College- Football
Anthony Mountain- Valdosta State- Football
Xavier Ramsey- University of the Cumberlands- Football
Claxton
Jorge Gonzalez- Savannah State- Football
Martin Hernandez- Savannah State- Football
Effingham County
Randy Scott- Savannah State- Football
Zachery Thomas- Ramah Juco Academy- Football
Glynn Academy
Byron Bacon- Mercer- Football
James Dyal- Maryville College- Football
Nolan Grant- Harding University- Football
Drez Wilcox- Carson-Newman- Football
Hilton Head Island
Conrad Alford- Pikeville- Football
Max Baez- Queens College- Track and Field
Eli Hickey- Morehead State- Football
Jack Lashinger- Erskine College- Golf
Christian Miller- Gardner-Webb- Football
Gaston Moore- UCF- Football
JR Richardson- Erskine College- Baseball
Elijah Thompson- Limestone- Football
Alfred Young- Limestone- Football
Jeff Davis
Jashaun Kirby- Reinhardt- Football
Jenkins
David Buckley- St. Andrews- Football
Ashten Cheatham- Savannah State- Football
Joah Cash- Navy- Football
Ronald Cooper- Navy- Football
Daylan Dotson- Tennessee-Martin- Football
Hyland Generelette- Culver-Stockton College Football
Amon Oliver- Shaw College- Football
Liberty County
Markell Johnson- Army- Football
Metter
Ahmad Collins- University of the Cumberlands- Football
TJ Davis- Florida State- Football
Elijah Dekle- Allen University- Football
Elijah Oglesby- Allen University- Football
New Hampstead
Fred Sutton- Savannah State- Football
Anthony Thomas- Savannah State- Football
Pierce County
Deon Bell- Savannah State- Football
Quavien Bell- Savannah State- Football
Richmond Hill
Tavion Chini- Savannah State- Football
Jalen Rouse- Tennessee State- Football
Savannah Christian
Marquell Brown- Savannah State- Football
Luke Forbes- Montreat College- Baseball
Amelia Haddad- LaGrange College- Volleyball
Mary Jane Meyer- Wofford- Soccer
Harrison Scott- Jacksonville- Clay Shooting
Statesboro
Brendan Jackson- Savannah State- Football
Mason Kleinlein- North Georgia- Golf
Xavier Lee- Albany State- Football
Mikal Mascarello- Truett-McConnell- Baseball
Jordan Palmer- Point University- Volleyball
Jaylin Roberson- Independence Community College- Football
Brinson Anne Rogers- Louisiana-Lafayette- Softball
South Effingham
Trevor Pfiester- Savannah State- Football
Toombs County
Trey Cloud- Culver-Stockton College- Football
Caleb Hartley- Kennesaw State- Track and Field/Football
Ervin Mincey- Delta State- Football
