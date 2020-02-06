National Signing Day 2020 Central

Dozens of area student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday

National Signing Day 2020 Central
Hilton Head High had one of the largest signing ceremonies of the day, with 10 Seahawks signing NLIs. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | February 6, 2020 at 12:59 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 1:01 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first Wednesday of February has become a day to know on the sports calendar as the best high school student-athletes make their college choices on National Signing Day.

The Coastal Empire and Low Country were well represented on the 2020 edition, with dozens of the area’s standout athletes signing on with the colleges of their choice.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY 2020 SIGNEES

Appling County

Thorne Bryant- Tennessee-Martin- Football

Beach

Jordan Holmes- Lenoir-Rhyne- Football

Jaylen Wells- Savannah State- Football

Benedictine

Luke Barlow- Mercer- Football

Gavin Stewart- Georgia Tech- Football

Thomas Moriarity- University of the South- Lacrosse

Bethesda Academy

Nishan Roberson- Savannah State- Football

Bluffton

Lee Kirkland- Pikeville- Football

Rakim White- South Carolina State- Football

Bradwell Institute

Alex Bunkley- Florida Central Tech- Football

Quin Chapman- Savannah State- Football

Dariuse Cooper- West Virginia Wesleyan- Football

Kaimani Gordon- Florida Central Tech- Football

Kenneth Lockhart- Savannah State- Football

De’Leon Madria- Savannah State- Football

Braxton Smith- Savannah State- Football

DeVonte Walton- Columbus State- Football

Brunswick

Marlon Carmena- Garden City Community College- Football

Anthony Mountain- Valdosta State- Football

Xavier Ramsey- University of the Cumberlands- Football

Claxton

Jorge Gonzalez- Savannah State- Football

Martin Hernandez- Savannah State- Football

Effingham County

Randy Scott- Savannah State- Football

Zachery Thomas- Ramah Juco Academy- Football

Glynn Academy

Byron Bacon- Mercer- Football

James Dyal- Maryville College- Football

Nolan Grant- Harding University- Football

Drez Wilcox- Carson-Newman- Football

Hilton Head Island

Conrad Alford- Pikeville- Football

Max Baez- Queens College- Track and Field

Eli Hickey- Morehead State- Football

Jack Lashinger- Erskine College- Golf

Christian Miller- Gardner-Webb- Football

Gaston Moore- UCF- Football

JR Richardson- Erskine College- Baseball

Elijah Thompson- Limestone- Football

Alfred Young- Limestone- Football

Jeff Davis

Jashaun Kirby- Reinhardt- Football

Jenkins

David Buckley- St. Andrews- Football

Ashten Cheatham- Savannah State- Football

Joah Cash- Navy- Football

Ronald Cooper- Navy- Football

Daylan Dotson- Tennessee-Martin- Football

Hyland Generelette- Culver-Stockton College Football

Amon Oliver- Shaw College- Football

Liberty County

Markell Johnson- Army- Football

Metter

Ahmad Collins- University of the Cumberlands- Football

TJ Davis- Florida State- Football

Elijah Dekle- Allen University- Football

Elijah Oglesby- Allen University- Football

New Hampstead

Fred Sutton- Savannah State- Football

Anthony Thomas- Savannah State- Football

Pierce County

Deon Bell- Savannah State- Football

Quavien Bell- Savannah State- Football

Richmond Hill

Tavion Chini- Savannah State- Football

Jalen Rouse- Tennessee State- Football

Savannah Christian

Marquell Brown- Savannah State- Football

Luke Forbes- Montreat College- Baseball

Amelia Haddad- LaGrange College- Volleyball

Mary Jane Meyer- Wofford- Soccer

Harrison Scott- Jacksonville- Clay Shooting

Statesboro

Brendan Jackson- Savannah State- Football

Mason Kleinlein- North Georgia- Golf

Xavier Lee- Albany State- Football

Mikal Mascarello- Truett-McConnell- Baseball

Jordan Palmer- Point University- Volleyball

Jaylin Roberson- Independence Community College- Football

Brinson Anne Rogers- Louisiana-Lafayette- Softball

South Effingham

Trevor Pfiester- Savannah State- Football

Toombs County

Trey Cloud- Culver-Stockton College- Football

Caleb Hartley- Kennesaw State- Track and Field/Football

Ervin Mincey- Delta State- Football

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.