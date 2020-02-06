New school zone speed camera up and running in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Slow down in school zones is the warning from Bloomingdale Police.
Those who don’t will get a warning for the next several days, but after that a ticket is headed your way.
In less than a week Bloomingdale police have about 300 warnings for drivers speeding along Cherry Street.
“We’re seeing up to 25 in the mornings, 25 in the afternoons, I mean that’s just for you know a total of two hours you’re looking at 50 violations,” said Capt. Michael Foune, Bloomingdale Police Department.
Their School zone speed cameras went live last week. They capture several photos of cars going more than 10 miles over the posted limit. From 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the morning and 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. in the afternoon, drivers must go 25 mph, but the rest of the school day is 35. Some neighbors say they are still learning about it but others feel it’s needed.
“I think it’s a good idea because it’s a straight way street and people tend not to obey,” said Evelyn Smith.
Police say this whole imitative is about protecting students who are on their way to school and making sure you obey the law.
“We’re a small department so we try to work the school zone, but we have two sections around the schools so this helps us cover all the areas now,” said Foune.
Tickets will be issued starting March 2 and the first violation will cost you $100 with the second increasing. Police say it’s not a trap, but a plea for you to slow down.
“Just go the speed limit and you have nothing to worry about.”
Bloomingdale isn’t the only department with the speed zone cameras, so drivers should stay on their toes.
