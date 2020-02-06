Rep. Buddy Carter honors Long Co. deputy killed in chase on House floor

Rep. Carter provided a copy of his speech: “Mr. Speaker, I rise today to remember the life of Long County Deputy Sheriff Sheldon Whiteman who died in the line of duty on January 23rd at the age of 44. Deputy Whiteman was assisting in a vehicle pursuit in the First Congressional District of Georgia when his vehicle left the roadway. He had only been with the Long County Sheriff’s Office for 4 months at the time of the incident. Previously, Deputy Whiteman worked with the Chatham County Police Department and was a P.O.S.T. Certified Peace Officer since 2016. He is survived by his wife Alisa Ann and 3 sons. It is unfortunately times like these when we remember the risks that our law enforcement officers take each day that they put on their uniforms. I encourage everyone to take some time to thank our law enforcement officers for the work they do to keep our communities safe. Deputy Whiteman’s family and friends as well as the Long County and Chatham County Police Departments will be in my thoughts and prayers during these most difficult times.”