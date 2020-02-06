Savannah State football inks homegrown class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two colors made their way to signing day ceremonies across the Coastal Empire: orange and blue.
Savannah State University had 31 signees. The majority from the 912 area code.
“It's going to be like an All-Star team in Savannah. You know, a bunch of players in the 912 who can play football,” Memorial Day WR/SS, Brandon Hall.
Once Savannah State got the ball rolling during the season, one of their best finishes in program history, the recruiting started to fall into place.
“Having these local guys, there's like a synergy effect. One committed and the other guy is like 'coach, I want to commit.’ So, it kind of builds on itself,” SSU head coach Shawn Quinn.
For the players, they said playing for their hometown team comes with a sense of pride.
“It feels like family, you know? So, that's why I ultimately chose there,” Jenkins RT, Ashton Cheatham said.
"I really feel like I made the right choice. You know, it's been a long recruiting process, but at the end of it all, I feel like I made the right decision,” New Hampstead WR, Anthony Thomas, Jr. said.
We grew up with each other, we all played against each other, since we were freshmen, so we just feel like all of us together are going to dominate at the next level,” Bradwell Institute WR, Quintarius Chapman said.
Quinn said that he expects this class to come in and make an immediate impact, which should make for a special time out on the marsh.
“Savannah State is going to get everything from me. You know, a real hard-working player and I'll train my best to help the team and do it as best as I can,” New Hampstead WR/CB, Fred Sutton, Jr. said.
Savannah State announced Wednesday that the next big day for Tigers’ fans comes on March 11 for the Orange-Blue Spring game.
