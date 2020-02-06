Statesboro High School on soft lockdown after threat on social media

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro High School is on a soft lockdown Thursday after an alleged threat against the school originated on social media.
According to the Bulloch County School District, the school day will continue but movement will be limited within the building. All those seeking entry to Statesboro High School should do so only through the main front entrance.
Bulloch County Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson says the school system has a zero-tolerance policy for any disruptions to the district’s safe learning environments.
The school district is encouraging any students or adults who have information about threats or suspicious or criminal behavior to contact law enforcement or school and district administrators.
